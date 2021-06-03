Last week, Amber celebrated her 30th birthday, hence the album is titled 1991, being the year of her birth.

The album invites her followers to celebrate this milestone with her.

Throughout the past week, she has been teasing her followers on social media by dropping subtle hints every day related to the album title, which eventually led to the official announcement of the album today.

1991 features 12 tracks which includes Free nanna’s song, Alive and her latest release Put Away Your Money which topped the local charts.

The album has a 90's pop feel but is infused with other styles while Amber's vocal tone adds a unique twist.

All the tracks were penned both lyrically and musically by Amber herself and that this adds special relevance for her.

Amber's new release '1991'.

She says: ''Working on this album has been a wonderful journey. Getting to write my own music and experiment with different music genres has definitely helped me grow as an artist.''

1991 has been released under WickedandLoud records and Believe Music and is available on all digital platforms.

Spotify link: https://open.spotify.com/album/5mAkJPQL1XaMjkXSeTYlnd?si=vh7GITUzRCWOV9l22TNzUA

Official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/imamberofficial