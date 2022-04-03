Fish, the Scottish singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the 1980s as the frontman of Marillion, and who has forged a remarkable solo career since then, will be in Malta on Tuesday, April 5, to deliver a keynote speech at a conference focusing on mental wellness at the workplace.

The singer, whose actual name is Derek Dick, will be joined by nearly 30 international and Maltese speakers and panellists to discuss a topic that has increased even further in importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference is organised by Working Town in partnership with the Richmond Foundation, Malta Chamber, the General Workers’ Union and the Malta Employers’ Association.

More information and tickets (including to follow the event online) are available here.