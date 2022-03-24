Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will be performing in Malta for the first time, holding a concert at the Floriana Granaries on July 2.

Best known for his 2019 hit single Someone You Love and a colourful social media presence, Capaldi rose to international fame when his song hit number one on the UK singles chart shortly after its release.

With humble beginnings strumming tunes in pubs, Capaldi’s star rose exponentially on the release of his debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, after which he sold out six back to back tours in less than two years.

Someone You Loved spent seven weeks as the UK’s number one single, while the album also occupied the top spot for ten weeks. The song was nominated as Song of the Year at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards and scooped the same accolade at the 2020 Brit Awards. Capaldi also won the Brit Award for Best New Artist that year. The Scottish crooner has also reached over two billion streams on music streaming services.

Capaldi’s Malta concert will be organised as a standing event in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“This is sterling news for Malta’s tourism industry. Having another world-renowned artist heading to the Granaries during the upcoming summer, as part of an exciting calendar of events, will certainly boost Malta’s tourism prospects for the months ahead,” Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said.

“Having a quality product needs to be the order of the day if we truly want to achieve our vision in making Malta a hub of tourism excellence for the years to come.”

Tickets for the event are already available at VisitMalta.com. For more information, a hotline can be reached on +356 2291 5515.