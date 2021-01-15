Singer has revealed its latest Porsche 911 restoration project, which has seen a customer’s aircooled sports car overhauled to become a World Rally Championship-inspired racer.

Called the All-Terrain Competition Study – or ACS for short – the 911 evokes memories of classic Safari models that would compete on the wildest terrain in motorsport.

(Singer)

California-based Singer is better known for creating beautiful, high-end end road-going restorations of classic Porsches, so collaborated with renowned 911 rally specialist Richard Tuthill in the UK for this particular model.

Based on 1990 Porsche 911s, the customer commissioned two examples – one in Parallax White and modified for high-speed desert rallying, and another in Corsicas Red, which is tuned for grippier Tarmac rallies.

Modifications included a massively increased ride height with increased suspension travel, carbon-fibre body panels, permanent all-wheel-drive, and sequential racing transmission with front, centre and rear limited-slip differentials.

This 911 runs an aircooled engine, using a twin-turbocharged 3.6-litre flat-six unit that starts at 450bhp.

(Singer)

It also has forged aluminium 16-inch alloy wheels with BF Goodrich All-Terrain tyres, four-piston, monobloc steel disc brakes, and a hydraulic handbrake. Finally, specialised extras include a long-range fuel tank, two full-size spare wheels, full FIA-specification roll cage, rehydration system for the driver and co-driver, and an advanced GPS system.

Rob Dickinson, founder and executive chairman of Singer Group, said: “So much of what we’ve done for the last decade has been inspired by Porsche’s competition success and the All-terrain Competition Study provides us the opportunity to showcase that idea literally and vividly.

“We at Singer are motorsport nerds in our hearts and demonstrating our understanding of the discipline required our off-road vision to display deeply legitimate competition credentials from the structural engineering, to the bodywork ethos, to the mechanical package.”

Richard Tuthill added: “This collaboration brings together the best of innovation, cutting-edge technology and decades of real rallying experience into one, amazingly capable, all-terrain off-road racing vehicle.

“In the 1980s we partnered with Prodrive to prepare bodyshells for the Rothmans 911 SC/RS that was part of the inspiration for ACS. I am delighted to have now partnered with Rob and the team at Singer to bring this incredible machine to life and look forward to working with them in the future. I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved.”