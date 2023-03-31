Singer and songwriter Kevin Borg was grievously injured in a motor collision in Valletta on Thursday.

The accident occurred at around 1pm at Lascaris Wharf, Valletta, police said.

Borg, driving a Peugeot Tweet, collided with a Nissan Leaf driven by a 37-year-old Birżebbuġa resident.

Borg shared his story on Facebook as he waited for medical assistance in Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency room.

He said he was driven to the hospital by ambulance but was forced to wait in the emergency room with a “leg I can barely feel and big nausea".

“I am writing this here on my page as a last resort for a doctor to please come and help me as I might have a broken leg,” he said as the wait continued.

Shortly after, the post was updated to inform followers that Borg was being seen to.

On Friday morning, the singer shared another post thanking everyone for their support.

Times of Malta reached out to Borg, however, he was not in a position to give a comment.