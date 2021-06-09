A single new COVID-19 case was reported on Wednesday, the same as on Tuesday. No new cases were detected for the first time in 11 months on Monday.

The health authorities said on Wednesday that three patients had recovered, leaving 68 active cases.

Malta's positivity rate is now down to 0.1%.

The number of vaccination jabs has risen to 564,718 with 243,252 people now fully vaccinated.

Charmaine Gauci, the superintendent of public health, said on the Ask Charmaine programme that major progress had been made since the high number of cases in March and only three people were in hospital as a result of the virus.

She insisted that discipline needs to be maintained so that summer can be enjoyed by all. Mitigation measures need to be maintained because the pandemic was still out there and one could not take risks, she said. The irresponsibility of a few could cause other people to suffer, she cautioned.