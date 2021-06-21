A single new case of COVID-19 was reported on Monday, the second successive day that just one new infection was recorded.

The new case was found after 1,480 swab tests.

The health authroities said in their daily bulletin that five patients had recovered, pushing the number of active cases down to 23.

A total of 628,735 vaccine jabs have been administered, with 288,195 people now fully vaccinated. A total of 2,891 doses were administered on Sunday.