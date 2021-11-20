With Argentina’s place at the 2022 World Cup secure, Lionel Messi can shift his focus exclusively to ending the year “in the best way possible” with Paris Saint-Germain after an injury-hit start to life in France.

Messi missed PSG’s last two games before the international break with a combination of knee and thigh issues and has yet to score in Ligue 1, where he has been limited to just five appearances.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta