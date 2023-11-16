Jannik Sinner made history as the first Italian ever to reach the last four of the ATP Finals on Thursday after Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (7/1), 4-6, 6-1.

World number four Sinner is guaranteed at least second spot in the Green Group thanks to Hurkacz, who played his only match of the season-ending tournament as a replacement for injured Stefanos Tsitsipas, claiming a set against Djokovic.

The Serbian world number one is now sweating on his semi-final place despite a second win from three matches, as his qualification hinges on the result of Sinner’s final match with Holger Rune later on Thursday.

“It’s hard but it’s what I’ve chosen to do. I’m happy to have won the last match of the group, the rest is out of my hands,” said Djokovic to Sky Sports.

