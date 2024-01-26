Jannik Sinner terminated Novak Djokovic’s bid for tennis immortality at the Australian Open on Friday, ending the Serb’s record 33-match winning run at Melbourne Park and his bid for a 25th Grand Slam title.

The Italian fourth seed was unfazed by dropping his first set of the tournament against the king of Rod Laver Arena, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 to reach a first Grand Slam final.

He will face either third seed Daniil Medvedev or sixth seed Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s title match.

“It was a very, tough match,” said Sinner. “I started off really well. He missed in the first two sets. I felt like he was not feeling that great on court so I just tried to keep pushing.”

