Jannik Sinner reached the final of the ATP Finals on Saturday, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1 in front of passionate home support in Turin.

World number four Sinner is the first Italian to make the final of the season-ending tournament. He will face either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

The 22-year-old now has the chance to win the biggest title of his career at the end of his best season to date, in which he has won four tour-level titles.

Two of those wins, in Vienna and Beijing were earned by defeating Medvedev in the final and he has now won his third straight match against the Russian, ranked third in the world.

Sinner took early control in game four of the first set when he broke Medvedev's serve and then fought back from 0-30 down in the next game to take a 4-1 lead.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com