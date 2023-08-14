Jannik Sinner came up third time lucky in a Masters 1000 final on Sunday as he won the Toronto title 6-4, 6-1 over Alex de Minaur.

The seventh seed became only the second Italian to lift a trophy in the elite series, following Fabio Fognini, champion at Monte Carlo four years ago.

Sinner lost a pair of Masters finals in Miami in 2021 and last April but could not contain his enthusiasm after storming past his Australian opponent in 90 minutes.

The player who turns 22 on Wednesday improved to 12-0 versus Australians dating to the 2021 US Open.

