Sinologist Salvatore Giuffrè will attend the 10th edition of Kampus Kotba, the 2023 Campus Book Festival being held between March 22-24.
There, he will sign copies of L-Analetti, a translation and commentary of the Analects of Confucius which he translated from classical Chinese into Maltese.
Giuffrè will be at the SKS Publishers Stand on March 22 between 3-4pm, during which he will be available to meet students interested in Confucianism and those who would like to ask any questions on the literary masterpiece he has just produced.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us