Sinologist Salvatore Giuffrè will attend the 10th edition of Kampus Kotba, the 2023 Campus Book Festival being held between March 22-24.

There, he will sign copies of L-Analetti, a translation and commentary of the Analects of Confucius which he translated from classical Chinese into Maltese.

Giuffrè will be at the SKS Publishers Stand on March 22 between 3-4pm, during which he will be available to meet students interested in Confucianism and those who would like to ask any questions on the literary masterpiece he has just produced.