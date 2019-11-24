Sir Michelangelo Refalo Sixth Form students celebrated Sixth Form Day, marking the 50th anniversary of the present premises as a technical institute.

Various food and drink stalls were set up on campus to complement the festive atmosphere with background music by DJ Damjan Zahra. Student organisations stands were set up by Europe Direct, KSU, GUG, the Student Representative Council and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ.

Visual arts students captured the atmosphere of the celebrations on canvas under the guidance of lecturer Mario Cassar. KSU and GUG representatives presented a gift to institute head Daniel James Cassar.

Moreover, a new teachers’ area and lounge were inaugurated for the occasion.

Educational Resources director Peter Paul Carabott and Educational Resources Service man­a­ger Tanya Zammit unveiled a commemorative plaque. The refurbishment of the new area was made possible through the support of Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry. It will serve as a place for informal sharing of ideas and team-building.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana attended the celebration.

Mr Cassar presented a 50th anni-versary memento to Dr Caruana.