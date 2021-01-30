SIRENS 2

Darmanin 72

Bustos 83

FLORIANA 1

Keqi 43

SIRENS

E. Elezaj-6.5; L. Bittaye-6.5; W. Domoraud-6.5; E. Callegari-6.5; A. Borg-6; J. Walker-6; S. Tounkara-6.5; R. Scicluna-6 (68 R. Grech); T. Agius-6 (73 R. Darmanin) ; M. Bustos-6.5; T. Jammeh-6.5.

FLORIANA

A. Cassar-6; E. Ruiz-6; D. Venancio-6; K. Keqi-6; U. Arias-6 (84 J. Busuttil); B. Paiber-5; J. Pisani-6; F. Cheveresan-6.5; M. Dias-6; J. Lumu-6; R. Camenzuli-6.

Referee Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards Borg, Jammeh, Ruiz, Venancio, Dias, Paiber.

BOV Player of the Match Kristian Keqi (Floriana).

Champions Floriana have succumbed to their ninth defeat of the season after losing 2-1 to Sirens, coached by former Greens mentor Giovanni Tedesco.

A defeat that continues to add more woes to the Floriana clan as they have now slipped into the red zone with 19 points.

One of last year’s heroes Kristian Keqi had put them ahead just before the break as Floriana were in the driving seat for a much-needed victory.

