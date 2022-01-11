Sirens FC have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian defender Henrique Motta.

The experienced centre back is not a new face to Maltese football as last season he was on the books of Żejtun Corinthians.

Motta was without a club after last month he parted ways with Indonesian side Persipura. Sirens officials made contact with the 31-year-old and on Tuesday the player agreed personal terms with the St Paul’s Bay’s side and will sign a contract until the end of the season.

Motta has spent the majority of his career in Brazil as he was on the books of several clubs such as Rio Branco, Portuguesa and Penapolense among others.

