SIRENS 0

GUDJA UNITED 0

SIRENS

J. Debono-6 (46 S. Mintoff), A. Blanco-6, K. Reid-5, F. Brandan, A. Borg-5, J. Walker-5 (67 R. Tachikawa), C. Zammit Lonardelli-6.5, A. Cini-6, F. Avoce-5 (67 V. Viera), C. Riascos-5.5 (46 C. Borg), D. Jackson-5 (79 B. Gavrila).

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6, A. Friggieri-6 (71 T. Abdul), R. Soares-6, T. Gusman, L. Cremona-5.5, F. Pankarican-6, G. Mensah-7 (82 R. Kislin), N. Tabone-6, F. Zuniga, I. Dudarev-6, M. Dias-6.5.

Referee Andrea Sciriha.

Yellow cards Dias, Tachikawa, Tabone.

Red cards: Gusman (G) 18; Brandan (S) 18; Zuniga (G) 52.

BOV Player of the match Gabriel Mensah (Gudja United).

Sirens and Gudja United took a point each in a match that was more dominated by the disciplinary decisions taken by the referee than by attractive football.

In fact, both teams were reduced to ten men after only 18 minutes of play following an altercation between a rash challenge of Tensior Gusman on Sirens goalkeeper Jonathan Debono which ended up with Gusman and Fernando Brandan both sent off.

From then on scoring chances were few and far between with Gudja having a second player sent off early in the second half.

