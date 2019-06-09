A powerful display had Sirens reduce Valletta in tatters as they maintained their stride at the top of Group B alongside rivals Neptunes who dismantled Marsaxlokk in the closing sessions.

Valletta suffered a second consecutive defeat that seriously jeopardises their chances of challenging for a top-three berth in Group B.

Sirens belied pre-match indications pointing to a close battle between two-evenly-balanced sides by dictating proceedings and keeping an edge over their opponents throughout.

Sirens had reversed an early one-goal deficit to go 4-2 up at the end of the first session. A 5-3 scoreline in the second, helped the team guided by Sasko Popovski to extend their advantage to 9-5.

It was much of the same recipe after the change of ends as Sirens’ lead was extended to 11-6 at the end of the third session.

The rest was academic as Valletta had long accepted defeat.

Neptunes made their expected headway when beating Marsaxlokk 24-12 yesterday.

Yet, this free-scoring match was definitely resolved in the third session, with Neptunes winning it 7-3.

Over confidence from the Reds contrasted with their opponents’ fighting spirit which had the scoring skills of Nagaev and Andrija Vlahovic who hit four and three goals respectively, very much in evidence.

Jovan Popovic, the Neptunes coach, made use of his top order players almost throughout despite securing a good buffer after the change of ends.

Neptunes player Jeremy Abela was off to a bright start as was the impressive Nagaev for Marsaxlokk, who managed to win the opening session 5-4.

The Reds may not have been at their sharpest in the opening session but still succeeded to turn the game around in the second.

Marsaxlokk kept up their fighting stance and managed to clip the deficit to 8-9 at half-time. Neptunes pulled away in the third session, to head into the final session 16-11 ahead.

That five-goal advantage was extended in the last session when Marsaxlokk were hit hard by Stevie Camilleri, who netted a hat-trick in the last quarter for a total of six goals.

Earlier, Exiles obtained their first points in the preliminary round in a hard-earned victory over Marsaskala.

Exiles had a strong start, going into a 3-1 first-session lead.

The Southseasiders cut the deficit to a goal in the second period but the Sliema side extended their lead to four goals after the change of ends when they struck three times without reply.

Marsaskala still had something to say in the last session to make it 10-8.

SUMMARIES

NEPTUNES LEO VEGAS 24

MARSAXLOKK BROWNS 12

(4-5, 5-3, 7-3, 8-1)

Neptunes: A. Borg Cole, N. Lanzon 1, K. Erdogan, G. Pace 1, P. Muslim 5, D. Brguljan 5, S. Camilleri 6, J. Camilleri 1, J. Abela 2, N. Zammit 3, J. Muscat, M. Azzopardi, B. Busuttil.

Marsaxlokk: R. Coleiro, J. Rizzo Naudi, L. Calleja, M. Martellacci, T. Agius 1, J. Galea, A. Vlahovic 3, I. Nagaev 4, S. Micallef 2, R. Scerri 1, M. Cacici, O. Zammit, L. Saliba, M. Pace 1.

Refs: Peter Balzan, Riccardo D’Antoni.

MARSASKALA FISH & FISH 8

EXILES ELIA CATERERS 10

(1-3, 3-2, 0-3, 4-2)

Marsaskala: J. Micallef, J.C. Cutajar 1, A. Camenzuli, M. Manara, M. Aquilina, L. Grixti, K. Navarro, K. Milakovic 3, K. Averka 3, J. Culic, R. Attard, D. Borg Millo, M. Borg, J. Ciantar 1.

Exiles: M. Castillo, M. Stellini 1, A. Magri, M. Jelaca 4, T. Sullivan 1, S. Xerri de Caro, M. Fenech, K. Griscti, M. Vukicevic 3, A. Cousin, N. Paris, P. Paris 1, M. Martin.

Refs: Neville Mercieca, Luca Bianco.

SIRENS GREENTUBE 15

VALLETTA VIDEOSLOTS 9

(4-2, 5-3, 2-1, 4-3)

Sirens: N. Grixti, J. Zerafa Gregory 1, C. Presciutti 5, P. Privitera 1, M. Grech 1, J. Brownrigg 3, I. Riolo 2, V. Gallo, J. Napier, E. Aquilina 1, L. Caruana, M. Sciberras 1, O. Gauci.

Valletta: R. Sciortino, J. Spiteri Staines 1, A. Agius, P. Borg, C. Zammit, R. Mock, D. Paolella 2, M. Mifsud 2, M. Cordina 1, M. Zammit 1, D. Kholod 2, A. Bianchi, R. Bonnici.

Refs: Massimo Angileri, L. Bianco.