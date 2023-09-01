Sirens ASC have announced that they have appointed Ranko Perovic as their new head coach.

The high-profile Montenegrin coach replaces Marko Orlovic who stepped down from his post of head coach at the club after a four-year spell.

“We are thrilled to announce that an agreement has been reached with Ranko Perović to take over as the club’s head coach,” Sirens ASC said in a statement.

“Perović needs no introduction to the waterpolo world having previously held posts as head coach for top European side VK Primorac, Japanese side Bourbon and most prominently the former national team head coach of Montenegro.”

