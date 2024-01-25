Sirens ASC have announced the signing of Russian player Daniil Merkulov for the upcoming season.

The St Paul’s Bay side have been working hard in recent weeks to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming competitions and this week they have confirmed the acquisition of Russian ace Merkulov.

Merkulov spent four seasons with PVK Jadran in the Montenegro league before he moved to Croatia where he plied his trade with VK Jug CO.

In September 2021, Merkulov joined Hungarian giants Ferencvaros with whom he won two league titles and the national cup on three occasions.

During his career he made 102 appearances in the LEN Champions League, scoring 152 goals.

