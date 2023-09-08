The Sirens ASC women’s team enjoyed mixed fortunes on the opening day of the Next Generation Waterpolo Cup that is being played in Sabadell, Spain.

The Malta champions are competing in this prestigious U-20 tournament that brings together the most talented waterpolo players from around the world, with teams hailing from Spain, Hungary, Italy, France, Great Britain, the United States, and the Netherlands.

The St Paul’s Bay side opened their commitments against the Dutch U-19 team and suffered a 10-5 defeat.

Despite the loss the Maltese girls put on a solid performance which saw them take a first-session 1-0 lead through Kaia Agius.

