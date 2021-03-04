MARSA 0

SIRENS 1

Kone 57

Marsa

N. Vella, I. Zammit (65 D. Agius), A. Monticelli (74 L. Micallef), M. Micallef, Jackson, C. Gatt Baldacchino, J. Galea, M. Gauci, D. Grima (86 S. Diacono), P. Teixeira Maia, H. Shola Shodiya (65 L. Grech).

Sirens

R. Cini, J. Pearson, R. Grech (66 T. Agius), H. Kone, W. Domoraud (88 L. Grech), E. Callegari Torre, J. Walker, R. Darmanin (54 L. Bittaye), A. Bustos, T. Jammeh, T. Espindola (66 R. Scicluna).

Referee Stefan Pace.

Yellow card: Gauci, Galea, Kone, Domoraud.

Red card: Gauci (M) 84.

Sirens advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy after scraping past a resilient Marsa side in a hard-fought encounter.

Although there was never any doubt as to Sirens’ technical supremacy over the Challenge League leaders. Ian Zammit’s troops were not afraid to ruffle the feathers of the Northerners. In fact, Marsa were frustrated by Sirens 19-year-old goalkeeper Reeves Cini who produced a string of fine saves.

