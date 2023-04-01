GUDJA UNITED 0

SIRENS 1

Kolev 61

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6, J. Bolanos, J. Mintoff-5 (69 J. Bezzina), T. Nagamatsu-6, V. Plut-6.5, S. Attard-5 (62 N. Navarrete), J. Arthur-5, N. Micallef-5, K. Micallef-6, S. Gomes da Mata-6, F. Zuniga-6 (83 J. Attard).

SIRENS

A. Cassar-7, G. Camilleri-6, K. Sano-6, R. Tachikawa-6, S. Cipriott-5 (72 Marcelo), A. Borg-5, J. Walker-7 (86 A. Vella), A. Vaikainah-5, A. Cini-5 (77 D. Jackson), R. Correa-6, I. Kolev.

Referee: Emanuel Grech.

Yellow cards: Da Mata, Kolev, Bolanos, Arthur, Bezzina,

Red cards: Bolanos (G) 64; Kolev (S) 64; Bezzina (G) 90.

BOV player of the match: Jacob Walker (Sirens).

Sirens took sweet revenge over Gudja United to assure themselves of playing Premier League football next season.

Ivan Kolev headed home the all-important goal for Sirens who avenged their FA Trophy defeat to the same Gudja United earlier this year.

Winston Muscat’s side have now joined Gudja in ninth place on 28 points and cannot finish lower than 11th place in the Premier League standings this season.

