HIBERNIANS 0

SIRENS 2

Wellington 59, Faria 75

Sirens continued to rubberstamp their reputation as the dark horses in this season’s race for a top-four position as the newly-promoted side stunned Hibernians to go third in the Premier League standings.

Hibernians coach Stefano Sanderra resisted the temptation of giving a debut to new signings Simone Mancini and Jorge Santos Silva who had to settle with a place on the bench while Luis Edison ‘Tarabai’ was not in the 18-man squad.

Sirens, on their part, recalled Brazilian striker Wellington to the starting XI after missing the 4-1 Trophy defeat to Valletta.

Sirens took little time to show their threat upfront when inside the first three minutes Raphael put Wellington clear on goal but the Brazilian striker was denied by the onrushing Marko Jovicic.

At the other end it was Sirens goalkeeper David Cassar who distinguished himself when he produced a fine-one handed save to keep out Imanol Iriberri’s goal-bound header following Mbong’s cross.

On eight minutes, Iriberri was again denied by Cassar after the Spanish striker saw his firm drive blocked to a corner by the Sirens goalkeeper.

The match turned on its head on 27 minutes when Mbong picked up two yellow cards in the space of two minutes and was dismissed.

Sirens almost took little time to profit from their numerical advantage when Cheveresan connected to Espindola’s cross but was denied by Jovicic.

On the stroke of half-time, Okoye burst into the Hibs area but his low drive flashed just wide.

Despite being a man down, Hibs still remained dangerous and on 47 minutes Cassar had to charge out goal to anticipate Iriberri who was through on goal.

But that was the closest Hibs came to take the lead as on 59 minutes Sirens struck. Espindola avoided his marker and sent a dipping cross towards Wellington who beat the out-of-positioned Jovicic from close in.

Hibs looked stunned and here Sanderra brought on Santos Silva for Bjorn Kristensen to try to add more firepower.

But it was Sirens who sealed the points on 75 minutes. Raphael surged forward with the ball as he moved past two defenders before laying the ball to Ricardo Faria who placed the ball past a stranded Jovicic to seal a remarkable victory.

Wellington of Sirens was named BOV Player of the Match.