Sirens ASC were crowned as women’s champions after defeating rivals Sliema 12-10 in the final match of the season.

The St Paul’s Bay side finished the season four points clear of Sliema to land their third successive league title, and their second honour of the season after lifting the Winter League earlier this year.

It was far from a comfortable victory for Sirens who found themselves three goals behind at the end of the first session.

Karla Camilleri struck twice early on before Francesca Paolella netted the third goal with just over a minute to the end of the first session.

