BALZAN 2

Correa 44; Majdevac 51

SIRENS 4

Menezes 9; Espindola 45; Okoye 79, 88

Sirens bounced back from last week’s defeat to leaders Floriana as they defeated Balzan 4-2 in a highly-entertaining clash.

Balzan went in search of an early goal and after just two minutes, Alfred Effiong exchanged the ball with Ljubomirac with the Malta international forward’s low shot being saved by Cassar.

However, on the ninth minutes, Sirens were awarded a penalty after Romario Menezes tried to round with Nenad Sljivic with the latter handling the ball From the penalty spot, the same Brazilian striker made no mistake to put Sirens ahead.

Thiago Espindola went close with a free kick from the right which was turned into a corner on 14 minutes and three minutes later, the St. Paul’s Bay side threatened once again with a shot from outside the area by Menezes which ended just wide.

Balzan replied with a cross from the right by Ljubomirac for Effiong whose first attempt was partially saved by the goalkeeper and off the rebound, Effiong hit wide.

Sirens, however, went close once again on 29 minutes with Emmanuel Okoye serving Wellington; the latter tested the Balzan goalkeeper following some fine dribbling on the right but Kristijian Naumovski turned the ball into a corner. Seven minutes later, Raphael dos Anjos released Wellington on the right and off the latter’s cross, Okoye’s close range effort was deflected by Naumovski.

Balzan equalised one minute from time. Ricardo Correa’s freekick was deflected by Ige Adeshina past goalkeeper David Cassar.

However three minutes in added time, Sirens regained the lead thanks to a long-distance freekick from the right by Thiago which surprised the Balzan custodian.

Seven minutes in the second half, Balzan levelled matters. It was a fine solo effort by Andrija Majdevac on the left flank who advanced into the area, beating a couple of players on the run, and finally dribbling Romeu Romao before hitting past Cassar.

On 63 minutes, Sirens appealed for a penalty after a swift counter-attack saw Wellington serving Okoye on the right but the latter ended on the ground as he tried to round Pisani but the referee waved play on.

The St. Paul’s Bay side maintained the momentum and Wellington released Flavio Cheveresan on the left on 66 minutes. The latter rounded the goalkeeper but Aleksandar Kosoric blocked his conclusion into a corner.

Sirens regained the lead on 79 minutes when Ryan Grech sent Okoye through on the left and the latter advanced into the area before beating Naumovksi with a diagonal shot.

A freekick by Steve Pisani for Balzan was parried by Sirens goalkeeper Cassar on 83 minutes.

However five minutes later, Sirens sealed the issue with a fourth goal when Menezes served Emmanuel Okoye on the right and the latter beat the Balzan custodian with a diagonal shot.

In added time, Effiong released Ljubomirac on the right but goalkeeper David Cassar rushed out of the area to clear the ball into safety.

The final whistle sparked an argument between the two sets of players which ended with Sljivic being shown the red card by referee Etienne Mangion.

Wellington of Sirens was named BOV Player of the Match.