Sirens have continued to strengthen their squad after bringing in goalkeeper Matthew Grech, the club announced on their social media on Saturday.

The news comes just a day after the Premier League side announced the arrival of another goalkeeper, Andrea Cassar.

Grech, 26, joins Sirens after spending last season at Pembroke Athleta with whom he won promotion to the Premier League before the club opted to start from the National Amateur League.

Click here for full story.