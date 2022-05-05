MOSTA 2

Brincat 29, Donkin 89

SIRENS 3

Lomis 13, 41

Flores 90

MOSTA

D. Ciappara-6, S. Schembri-6, W. Donkin-7, C. Ememe-6, G. Acheampong-5, J. Vassallo-6 (74 C. Failla), B. Diarra-5, N. Agius (21 G. Sciberras-5) (63 J. Bezzina), Y. Loen-6 (75 A. Spiteri), Z. Brincat-6 (64 D. Antwi), R. Ekani.6

SIRENS

J. Debono-6 (72 S. Mintoff), C. Borg-6 (74 D. Jackson), M. Lomis-7 (74 A. Effiong) B. Gavrila-6 (90 C. Flores), A. Borg-6, T. Tabone-5 (76 J. Walker) , C. Zammit Lonardelli-6, A. Cini-6, C. Riascos, V. Vieira-6.5, N. Cardoso-6.

Referee: Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards: Riascos, Failla.

Red cards: Riascos (S) 90, Failla (Mosta) 90+.

BOV player of the match: Marios Lomis (Sirens).

Substitute Carlos Flores struck a last-gasp winner in an entertaining game that produced countless scoring chances and some shambolic defending, which produced a sting in the tail.

Sirens finished their commitments on a winning note as they displayed superior firepower.

With nothing at stake, except prestige the match between Mosta and Sirens was expected to offer open, attractive football, free from the shackles of pressure forthcoming from any absolute necessity for points.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta