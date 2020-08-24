A year after their historic promotion to the BOV Premier League, Sirens will face their toughest test yet – away from home – on Thursday against Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia as they make their debut in the UEFA club competitions.

In a press conference ahead of their journey to their first Europa League fixture, president Mark Borg Hedley sounded his enthusiasm towards this historic feat for his club. Joined by coach Steve D’Amato, captain Ryan Grech and goalkeeper David Cassar, Borg Hedley said few would have thought that only a year after their promotion to the top division, Sirens would be taking part in a European competition.

“To be honest, our goal for last season was just like that of any club which has just been promoted – to stay in the highest division of Maltese football,” Borg Hedley said.

“How things have panned out, and with a lot of work and dedication, not only did we reach our goal, but we’ve managed to clinch an opportunity to a historic participation in the first round of the UEFA Europa League.”

