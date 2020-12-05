After last week’s stunning win over Hibernians, Sirens registered a second win on the trot, defeating Gżira United 1-0 to clinch another three precious points that enabled them to move to safer waters.

The St Paul’s Bay side now share ninth place with Santa Lucia, despite having a game in hand.

For Gżira, this was another disappointing result following the draw with Santa Lucia as they failed to keep the pace with leaders Sliema Wanderers. The Maroons are now fourth, four points behind Sliema, two less than Hibernians and one adrift of Ħamrun.

