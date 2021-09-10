Sirens are the winners of the BOV Women’s League. The St Paul’s Bay outfit had the better of Sliema 12-7 in the final at the National Pool in Tal-Qroqq.

The match pitted against each other the two protagonists of this year’s women’s league as Sirens and Sliema headed into the match level on points at the top of the standings.

Sirens were off to a flier and stormed into the lead by the end of the first session.

Sliema tried to fight back but they could not turn the result in their favour as Sirens coasted home to a comfortable 12-7 victory.

