TARXIEN RAINBOWS 0

SIRENS 3

Romarinho 15, 59pen

Okoye 63

Romarinho scored twice to fire Sirens to victory that lifts them to third in the standings.

The Brazilian striker scored the opener when he controlled a long ball from Romeu Romao before thumping home. The Sirens forward then converted from the spot before Emmanuel Okeye finished off a sweeping move to seal the win.

Tarxien Rainbows who conceded 37 goals in 11 matches this season, made a bright and confident start which belied thier recent dismal run but a lack of belief in the last third meant they were unable to convert their early pressure into a goal.

There was little action at either end in the opening stages before in-form Sirens broke the deadlock with their first attack on the quarter hour mark.

Romeu Romao picked up the ball on the right flank and ran to the corner flag to whip in a perfect cross for Romarinho to hit past Rudy Briffa.

Tarxien were slightly edging the possession stakes, but a lack of cutting edge in the final third proved their downfall.

Aleksa Andrejic saw his close-range effort blocked by David Cassar as Destin Mambouna went close with a 20-metre free-kick.

Sirens were struggling to create anything going forward after the break but they were gifted a second goal by some woeful defending by the Rainbows shy the hour mark.

Earlier, referee Slobodan Petrovic ignored appeals for a penalty when Thomas Veronese lying on the ground, handled the ball to block Romao charging down the box.

There was nothing of the sort on 59 minutes when Brandon Muscat bundled over Wellington inside the box. Memezes coolly dispatched into the left-hand corner of the net to put his team two goals up.

Four minutes later, Briffa was forced to pick the ball out of the net for a third time when Wellington curled a cross to the back post and Okoye got in front of Mambouana to head in.

Sirens captain Ige Adeshina almost added a fourth goal but his shot was well kept out by Briffa who also denied Romao with two great saves in quick succession.