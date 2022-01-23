Sirens came from behind to beat Santa Lucia 2-1 to register a fourth consecutive positive result and move fifth in the BOV Premier League table.

The St. Paul’s Bay side, in fact, leapfrogged Balzan, Valletta, and Gzira but Balzan still have a game in hand. It was a fine display by Winston Muscat’s side after earning a point in the previous match against leaders Hibernians.

Santa Lucia, on the other hand, could have earned something from the game. They played a good game, creating several goal-scoring opportunities but found Sirens goalkeeper Jonathan Debono in excellent form. Santa Lucia, who were led by assistant coach Brian Chetucti following the departure of Oliver Spiteri, remain second from bottom.

