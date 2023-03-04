Sirens moved to safer waters on Saturday as a goal early in the second half handed them a narrow win over Żebbuġ Rangers.

This clash was truly a six-pointer as just five points separated the two teams lying third and fourth from bottom. Sirens were eyeing a win to steer away from the danger zone while a win for Żebbuġ could have seen them narrow the gap to just two points. However, the pressure was all on Żebbuġ, especially after Santa Lucia’s win over Pieta’ Hotspurs which put them just three points behind the Rangers.

Throughout the 90 minutes, Sirens were the better side, creating the better chances but an own goal had to determine the winner.

Coach Winston Muscat made three changes for Sirens as Gary Camilleri, Kei Sano, and Armah Ayo Vaikanah were all handed a start while for Żebbuġ, Shaun Bugeja was preferred to Randall Vella.

