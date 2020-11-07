After more than a month of inactivity, Sirens return to Premier League duty when they take on Tarxien Rainbows in a rescheduled match at the Centenary Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off: 2pm).

The St Paul’s Bay side were forced to go into a mandatory quarantine at start of October after reporting a number of positive COVID-19 cases with the result that the Malta FA was forced to reschedule all their matches originally pencilled for last month.

