SIRENS 1

Romarinho 24

GUDJA UNITED 1

Bolanos 45

Sirens and Gudja United cancelled each other out in an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Centenary Stadium.

Steve D’Amato’s side failed to profit from Floriana’s slip against Ħamrun Spartans as they remain three points adrift of the Greens.

By Monday night, Sirens could slip into fourth should Gżira United and Valletta emerge winners in their respective matches.

On the other hand, Gudja will welcome this hard-fought point as they join Sliema Wanderers on 11 points in the bottom part of the standings.

Both teams were at the back of league wins and this game provided a good opportunity to build on their latest positive results.

It was an end-to-end affair with both goalkeepers coming to their side’s rescue a number of times.

Heading into this game, Sirens were aware of the importance of this encounter and it was no surprise that they were the most offensive team in the opening stages of the game.

However, they were struggling to make their pressure count as Gudja United’s collectivity at the back was standing their ground in an organised manner.

In fact, it took a moment of quality from Romarinho to break the stalemate on 24 minutes when he fired a shot from long-range that surprised Jonathan Debono.

Gudja had to wait until the 31st minute to stage a reaction when Allan Miranda tried his luck from long-range but failed to hit the net.

In the 41st minute, Miguel Jimenez almost profited from a Sirens mishap at the back but his effort was diverted into corner by David Cassar.

A minute later, Wellington threatened Debono but the latter managed to deny the Brazilian and keep his side into the game.

But as Sirens were heading towards a one goal lead at half-time, Gudja restored equilibrium through an Andres Bolanos header.

Before the break, Josef Mansueto was forced to replace the injured Rundell Winchester with James Brincat.

Gudja’s towering forward had also missed Trinidad and Tobago’s international appointments due to an injury, last week.

After the break, Gudja had the first opportunity of the second half when Hubert Vella hit a first timer that sailed over the bar.

Gudja continued to press and they could have taken the lead through Gabriel Mensah but the latter saw his effort blocked by Cassar.

Sirens’ reply came from the feet of Wellington but the former Qormi player sent his effort wide as neither side managed to strike a winner.