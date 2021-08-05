Sirens FC are set to sign wing back Alex Cini.

The 29-year-old was on the books of Floriana FC last season but decided to seek pastures new at the end of the season after his contract expired.

Sirens approached the right back and it is understood they have all but agreed personal terms with Cini who is set to join their first-team squad ahead of the start of the new season.

Sirens are acquiring an experienced wing back who has been playing top-flight football for more than seven years now.

He started his career with Mosta FC before joining Tarxien Rainbows in 2015.

Cini then had spells at Pembroke Athleta and back with Mosta before he finally made his big move to Floriana FC in 2016.

