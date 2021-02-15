Sirens FC have filed in a protest against the result of Sunday’s match against Valletta, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The St Paul’s Bay side lost to Valletta on Sunday 1-0 but on Monday have filed a complaint in front of the Malta FA as they contended that Serbian defender Ivan Maric was ineligible to play in the match, due to COVID-19 issues.

