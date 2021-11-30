Sirens FC have issued a statement to express their disappointment towards the Malta FA Appeals Board decision to grant permission to Gżira United to take the Premier League club to Civil Court and seek damages over the St Paul’s Bay club’s participation in UEFA club competitions.

The Malta FA Appeals Board met on Monday to discuss Gżira United’s request to seek damages against Sirens after the Maroons contended that the St Paul’s Bay side had effected irregularities in their documentation process to apply for a UEFA licence after season 2020-21.

Gżira United only got to know with Sirens’ alleged actions after the latter had already participated in the UEFA Europa League qualifying round tie against Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia.

Therefore, Gżira had no other option but to lodge a protest in front of the Malta FA where they asked to receive monetary compensation for the club’s failure to play in UEFA club competitions after they had placed just behind Sirens in the Premier League standings after the championship was halted due to COVID-19.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta