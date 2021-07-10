Sirens FC are expected to confirm the signing of Colombian defender Jair Antonio Blanco Pardo, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The St Paul’s Bay outfit have been very active in the transfer market this summer as they look to rebuild a competitive squad for the new season under the charge of new coach Winston Muscat.

So far, Sirens FC have confirmed several acquisitions and are now expected to unveil the 28-year-old Colombian defender as their latest signing.

It is understood that personal terms with Blanco have been agreed and the player is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

