Sirens have secured the services of Albanian goalkeeper Entonjo Elezaj.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper has agreed personal terms with the St Paul’s Bay side and is expected to battle for the number one jersey at the club with David Cassar.

Despite his relative young age, Elezaj is a familiar name in Maltese football as the towering goalkeeper was on the books of Sliema Wanderers in season 2015-16.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta