Sirens FC have announced the signing of Fernando Brandan.

The 31-year-old Argentine winger enjoyed a very positive season with Lija Athletic last season and once his contract expired at the end of last term, a number of team made enquiries about his services.

Sirens FC headed the queue to secure his services and the winger, who also holds Romanian citizenship, has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

“Sirens FC are delighted to announce that Argentinian winger Fernando Javier Brandan has agreed to join our club,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

