Sirens FC have announced the signing of Romanian winger Bogdan Gavrila.

The 29-year-old has agreed personal terms with the St Paul’s Bay side and has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

Gavrila is not a new face in Maltese football as the skilful winger has already played in the Maltese Premier League in the past.

In fact, in season 2018-19 he was part of the Valletta team that clinched the Premier League title in an epic title decider against Hibernians.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta