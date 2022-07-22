Sirens FC have completed the signings of goalkeeper Andrea Cassar and Canadian forward David Promise.

The Premier League club have been working hard during the past few weeks to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the new season.

The St Paul’s Bay club had been in talks with Cassar for several weeks now and an agreement had already been reached between the two parties.

However, the transfer was held up by some issues the player had with his former club Marsa which have now been resolved.

“Andrea’s track record speaks for itself, after four seasons defending the goal for Tarxien Rainbows, Andrea joined Floriana FC where he was part of a championship-winning team,” Sirens said in a statement.

