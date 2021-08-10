Sirens FC have announced the signing of Jamaican attacking midfielder Kemar Reid.

The St Paul’s Bay side have been very in the transfer market in the last few weeks to try and bolster their squad ahead of the start of the season and Reid is the latest of their acquisitions.

“Sirens FC are delighted to announce that Jamaican Attacking midfielder Kemar Reid has agreed to join our club,” the club said in a statement.

“Kemar will offer coach Winston various attacking options with his versatility to play an advanced role in midfield a winger or striker.

“After playing in his native country of Jamaica, Kemar is no stranger to Maltese football after playing with Mosta FC, Luxol St Andrews and Zejtun Corinthians, playing 19 times and scoring 8 goals before the league ended prematurely because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times fo Malta