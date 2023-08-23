Sirens FC have completed the signing of nine players from Ghana side Medeama.

The transfer move is quite unprecedented in Maltese football since the St Paul’s Bay side are acquiring the services of nine players from the Ghana champions.

In a statement, Medeama said that defenders Daniel Opoku and Moro Muktar, midfielders Kwasi Donsu and Prosper Owusu Boakye, winger Akadom Mohammed Hafiz and forwards Charles Agyemang, Frank Boateng, Joshua Agyemang and Bismark Asare have all agreed professional contracts with the Maltese Premier League side.

“We are delighted to announce the transfer of nine of our players to Maltese Premier League side Sirens FC,” the Ghana champions said in a statement.

