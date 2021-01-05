Sirens have completed two new signings after reaching an agreement with Gambian midfielder Jammeh Tamsir and Argentine defender Emanuele Callegari.

Both Tamsir and Callegari, who were on the books of Italian fourth-tier side Insieme Formia, agreed personal terms with the St Paul’s Bay outfit and put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Tamsir is a Gambian defender who spent the majority of the career in Italy.

