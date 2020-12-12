Gudja’s aspirations of pressing further their claim for a high finish in the league standings this season, were dealt an unexpected blow when a dominant Sirens inflicted a 3-1 defeat on them, courtesy of an excellent attacking package made of Wilfried Domoraud, Wellington and Samba Tounkara.

Sirens coach Steve D’Amato made two changes from the side beaten 2-0 by Sta Lucia. He left Ryan Grech out of the starting line-up and selected Ryan Scicluna instead as he welcomed back winger Wellington to the starting line-up.

His counterpart Jesmond Zammit recalled Jake Aidan Friggieri alongside the foreign duo Yuri Messias and Gabriel Mensah upfront as he went with a more attacking line-up than in the victory over Senglea.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta