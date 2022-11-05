SIRENS 2

Sano 15, 73

GUDJA UNITED 0

SIRENS

A. Cassar-6; G. Camileri-7, M. Muniz-7, K. Sano-7 (90 S. Arab), R. Tachikawa-7, J. Walker-7 (73 Wellington), A. Cini-7, P. Bento-7 (85 D. Promise), I. Kolev-7, G. Ventura-7, D. Jackson-7.

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6; J. Bolanos-6, A. Prates-6, A. Selemani-5 (46 V. Plut), J. Arthur-5 (80 H. Vella), N. Micallef-6 (74 A. Micallef), K. Micallef-6, J. Bezzina-6.5 (80 J. Mintoff), M. Muchardi-6, S. Gomes-6, N. Navarrete-6.

Referee Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards Arthur, Ventura, Neil Micallef, Bolanos, Plut, Vella, Cassar.

BOV Player of the Match Kei Sano (Sirens).

Sirens halted their winless run with a goal in each half to beat Gudja United 2-0.

Winston Muscat’s side were lurking in the bottom half of the championship after just six points to show for their efforts in eight games.

Japanese forward Kei Sano proved to be Sirens’ hero as he grabbed a brace to lift the St Paul’s Bay-based side above the bottom three.

In what was a lacklustre match, Sirens operated with the positive transitions while Gudja dominated possession but it was completely sterile, with goalkeeper Andrea Cassar barely called into action.

For Gudja United, this was their third defeat as they now slip to fifth place with 17 points.

