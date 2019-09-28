SIRENS 3

Adeshina 10, 50; Wellington 77

STA LUCIA 1

Segura 30

Sta Lucia were given a reality check when the unlikely Premier league leaders saw their four-match unbeaten run ended by Sirens.

What should have been another good day at the office for Sta Lucia given they met fellow Division One side, coming from a heavy defeat against Ħamrun Spartans, turned into a nightmare as Sirens were exposed time after time.

The Yellows offered little threat and Sirens raced away with the game in the later stages to record their third win of the season in style.

Sta Lucia’s defence looked nervous and Romeu Romao’s free-kick took a deflection off Jacob Walker but Ryan Caruana did well to push the ball away for a corner.

But the Yellow’s defence was at fault when Sirens did score, letting Ige Adeshina drift into space in the area and rise unmarked to head Thiago Espindola’s neat cross from corner into the Sta Lucia net.

If Sta Lucia were shocked, it did not take them long to regain their composure – and on the half hour mark they were level.

Walker sped off down the right before Jamie Zerafa showed great skill to create some space in the middle channel and his through ball was bundled in by Diego Segura.

Just before half-time, Ryan Grech must have been relieved to see that referee Alex Johnson elected not to show him second yellow card for a foul on Camilo Escobar. From the ensuing free-kick, Gabriel Bohrer hit the side-netting.

The pendulum swung once more five minutes after the break, Flavio Cheveresan cushioned the ball on knee before setting up Adeshina who volleyed in to the bottom right corner.

A cross from Adeshina forced Caruana into a sharp save from Raphael’s close-range effort.

Some good work by Emmanuel Okoye in midfield set up Wellington on the left but Caruana went down to block the latter’s effort.

Sta Lucia struggled to contain Wellington’s pace and the Brazilian had no problem to race clear and curl a low shot into the bottom corner.

Ige Adeshina of Sirens was named BOV Player of the Match.